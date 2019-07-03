Photographer: Marc Deaver

Photo taken: On July 1, 2019, on a ridge above Greenwater in Pierce County

Photographer’s description: “My son and I tried astrophotography while on a Greenwater camping trip and we wanted to include ourselves in the pictures. It wasn’t easy since we were using a 25-second shutter speed and had to hold perfectly still. We used a small lantern in the tent to help set the scene. Nikon D5300, f1.8, 18mm.”

Critique: “What a great location and time to try out this style of photography. The little details you planned into making this image really paid off with the highlighted tent, and putting a person in the frame gives a great sense of scale to this starry scene.”

