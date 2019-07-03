Photographer: Marc Deaver
Photo taken: On July 1, 2019, on a ridge above Greenwater in Pierce County
Photographer’s description: “My son and I tried astrophotography while on a Greenwater camping trip and we wanted to include ourselves in the pictures. It wasn’t easy since we were using a 25-second shutter speed and had to hold perfectly still. We used a small lantern in the tent to help set the scene. Nikon D5300, f1.8, 18mm.”
Critique: “What a great location and time to try out this style of photography. The little details you planned into making this image really paid off with the highlighted tent, and putting a person in the frame gives a great sense of scale to this starry scene.”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.