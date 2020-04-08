Photographer: Lucas Braden

Photo taken: March 31, 2020, in downtown Bellevue

Photographer’s description: “Rainbow over downtown Bellevue to brighten the mood during social distancing. Shot with iPhone X.”

Critique: “I like how we can very nearly see the end of the rainbow, and that its end appears to be in Bellevue. Or at least it was on March 31. What stands out to me is that much of the rainbow is between the skyline and the camera, offering an interesting perspective. I also like how the sun is reflecting off the buildings. Thanks for the nice photo to remember that there will be a new start after all of this.”

