Photographer: Matthew Lipsen

Photo taken: Nov. 7, 2019, at Alki Beach

Photographer’s description: “A foggy sunrise on Alki Beach in West Seattle. Shot with a Canon 5D Mark 3 at ISO:100, shutter speed of 8 seconds and aperture of f/32.”

Critique: “The layering in this photo is great; it moves my eye around the photo well. It’s also shot at a perfect time of day — the morning fog moves along the water and the building lights still glow, but the structures aren’t extremely dark and silhouetted. This creates a nice, even tone and fantastic colors throughout the photo. A note: My eye is constantly drawn to the black object in the foreground, and I find that because it’s darker than the rest, it’s a bit distracting. Otherwise, great exposure and good job.”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.