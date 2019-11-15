Photographer: Matthew Lipsen
Photo taken: Nov. 7, 2019, at Alki Beach
Photographer’s description: “A foggy sunrise on Alki Beach in West Seattle. Shot with a Canon 5D Mark 3 at ISO:100, shutter speed of 8 seconds and aperture of f/32.”
Critique: “The layering in this photo is great; it moves my eye around the photo well. It’s also shot at a perfect time of day — the morning fog moves along the water and the building lights still glow, but the structures aren’t extremely dark and silhouetted. This creates a nice, even tone and fantastic colors throughout the photo. A note: My eye is constantly drawn to the black object in the foreground, and I find that because it’s darker than the rest, it’s a bit distracting. Otherwise, great exposure and good job.”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader's Lens picks.
