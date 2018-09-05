Contest winner John Carroll captured a two-tone dahlia on the Whidbey Naval Air Station.
Photographer: John Carroll
Photo taken: Aug. 25, 2018 at the Cliffside RV Park on the Whidbey Naval Air Station
Photographer’s description: “The Cliffside RV Park on the Whidbey Naval Air Station has a bounty of dense, stunning flower gardens. The dahlias of every color and variety were particularly striking on yesterday’s visit. This two-tone beauty was especially eye-catching. Taken with iPhone 8 plus, in portrait mode.”
Critique: “Many photos of dahlias were submitted for this contest, but none as striking as this one of a dahlia with two different halves. The focus on the sole flower makes it stand out compared to the other colorful dahlias in the background.”
SEPTEMBER PHOTO CONTEST: ‘Autumn Harvest’
For our upcoming reader-photo contest, we’re looking for your best photo featuring vegetables. Got a great pumpkin or elegant rhubarb in your yard? Send us your best recent “Autumn Harvest” photo, and we’ll choose a favorite to spotlight in The Seattle Times’ Reader’s Lens feature. One winner will receive a $100 gift card to Molbak’s Garden + Home. Submit by the end of the day Sunday, Sept. 30, to seattletimes.com/submit-photos.
Below is a gallery of other picks from this contest. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
