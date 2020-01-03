Photographer: Robert Ruderman

Photo taken: Dec. 24, 2019, at Christianson’s Nursery in Mount Vernon.

Photographer’s description: “My wife and I made a Christmas Eve journey to see the birds in the Skagit Valley area. We stopped by Christianson’s Nursery to see their holiday displays and were pleasantly sidetracked by this Anna’s hummingbird among the mahonia. The photo was made with a Lumix GX8 and a 50-200 zoom lens at ISO 800, 200mm, f4 at 1/320.”

Critique: “What a beautiful way to say goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020. The Anna’s hummingbird seems right at home, camouflaged among the leaves, its presence given away by the blurry hum of its wings. Neat moment, nice composition, good crop. Here at the newspaper it looks a tiny bit underexposed, but is otherwise very nice.”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorites from the year will appear in this spot next week.