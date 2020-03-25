Photographer: Brian Hargus

Photo taken: March 17, 2020, at Myrtle Edwards Park in Seattle

Photographer’s description: “Pairwise social distancing in Seattle. Shot with my trusty iPhone 6S.”

Critique: “This photo is great — and versatile. It could be a news photo, an art print or a PSA for social distancing. It is poignant in these unsettled times, and well composed (I like how the people in the foreground sort of mimic the mountains behind). Who knows when we’ll be able to visit our parks like normal again, so let’s all enjoy this view for now. Thanks for sharing, and be safe!”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.