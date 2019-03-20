Photographer: Chris Picard

Photo taken: taken March 5, 2019 in Skagit Valley

Photographer’s description: “Took a drive up north to Fir Island in search of snow geese. We found them, thousands of them. They were having a leisurely afternoon until an eagle flew by and the excitement started. They all took off in a wave that is one of the neatest wildlife scenes I have experienced. And they were close. We were lucky not to get splattered. Taken with a Nikon D500 and a Tamron 150X600MM G2 lens.”

Critique: “Getting an iconic wave as the flock of snow geese take off can be a challenging photo. Working in nice light really helps this photo create a sense of endlessness to the birds. I would try cropping from the bottom of the frame to make the birds completely fill the frame and emphasize the wave you captured.”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.