Photographer: Steve Stroming

Photo taken: Feb. 27, 2020, in Mount Rainier National Park

Photographer’s description: “Ski touring in the basins below Banshee Peak in Mount Rainier National Park on Feb. 27, 2020. Central Cowlitz Chimney is in the background. Striking late afternoon lighting highlights two of my friends as we ascend the shoulder splitting the two prominent glacier basins (Sarvant Glacier) beneath Banshee Peak.”

Critique: “What a great day for a tour. And what a remarkable photo to remember it by! The lines of the shadows guide my eye right to the silhouettes of your friends while the unambiguous loom of Central Cowlitz Chimney oversees the whole scene. Excellent!”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.