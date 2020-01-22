Photographer: Harish Varadarajan

Photo taken: Jan. 12, 2020, at Dr. Jose Rizal Park in Seattle.

Photographer’s description: “This photo was taken on one fine evening just before the snow last weekend. One of the most beautiful views you can get from Dr. Jose Rizal Park. Anyone who is planning to visit this park, be sure to check out the amazing views of downtown Seattle.”

Critique: “I love this view of the Seattle skyline in general, but you’ve really done a nice job composing this image. There’s a certain drama in the sky; the growing skyline shoots up in the middle like a mountain, while being artfully framed by the chain-link fence. The long-exposed lights from the traffic add a bit of dynamism to the scene. Nice job.”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader's Lens picks.