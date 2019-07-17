Photographer: Carl Kadie
Photo taken: July 7, 2019 in the East Waterway of the Duwamish River
Photographer’s description: “Our kayak Meetup group circled Harbor Island on a quiet Sunday morning. We enjoyed being little fish in a big pond. I shot with a Canon G7X II in a waterproof scuba case.”
Critique: “What really drew me to this image was all the great layers that you highlight with such a great crop. The active port frames the waterway nicely, while the kayakers scattered throughout give a great sense of scale to the image. Finally, the perspective of being on the water creates a great vanishing point that draws your eye through the frame until it rests on the Seattle skyline.”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader's Lens picks.
