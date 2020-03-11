Photographer: Steve Smith
Photo taken: Feb. 17, 2020, San Juan Islands
Photographer’s description: “On a San Juan Islands whale-watching trip for my birthday, we left Friday Harbor and soon came across an unusual sight: A Steller’s sea lion devouring a giant Pacific octopus! Shot with Nikon D810 using Tamron 150-600 lens.”
Critique: “While unfortunate for the octopus, the sea lion should be happy for a while. This photo captures a really dynamic moment between two remarkable creatures and it reads easily. Very cool! My suggestion would be to crop it a little tighter, coming in from the left to center our subjects. Thank you for submitting, and happy belated birthday!”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader's Lens picks.
