Photographer: Marvin Yamaguchi

Photo taken: April 7, 2020, in Seattle

Photographer’s description: “Pink supermoon rising from the east.”

Critique: “Thank you for this. It was a big, beautiful moon — a literal bright spot during these uncertain times. We received several nice submissions of the pink supermoon, but the detail and exposure here were superior. My only complaint is that I’d like to see the whole moon, but this is a nice photo nonetheless. Thanks for taking the time to make the picture, and for sharing it with us.”

