Photographer: Yoshiki Nakamura

Photo taken: May 19, 2019, at the Steptoe Butte State Park in the Palouse hills in Whitman County

Photographer’s description: “I went to the Palouse area about two weeks earlier than in a typical year, expecting different colors and patterns of rolling hills. Some of the wheat fields are green and some are brown. Some are showing very gentle color transition due to young wheat … Beautiful colors, light, shadow, shapes and patterns all over the scene. I found more than 100 windmills near the horizon line, showing wonderful contrast with the rolling hills. 600 mm, ISO400, 1/125 sec at f/11.”

Critique: “Most of the photos I see from this vantage point are a velvety-green color, so it was a nice surprise to see this contrast between different fields with the nice morning light. The row of windmills also adds another nice element that you don’t normally see.”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.