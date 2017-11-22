Seattle Times reader Jola Charlton’s photo of white-tailed deer in a snowy Eastern Washington landscape.

Photographer: Jola Charlton, Republic, Ferry County

Photo taken: Nov. 4, in Republic

Photographer’s description: “A group of white-tailed deer in the snow in Republic, Washington. Taken with a Canon EOS 5D Mark III, EF 100-400 mm lens.”

Expert says: “The faces of this group of deer looking toward the photographer make this a fun image to look at. A light background and the good choice of a long camera lens really make the deer stand out.”

