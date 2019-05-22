Photographer: Jodi Laakso

Photo taken: May 12, 2019, on the Mailbox Peak Trail

Photographer’s description: “An annual Mother’s Day hike up Mailbox Peak. We had just hiked out of a cloud and were surprised to get a lovely view of Mount Rainier above the cloud layer. My daughter is in the foreground. Taken with my iPhone.”

Critique: “Great job seeing a nice landscape and thinking to add a human element to give us a sense of scale in this photo. It’s great to see that you took time to take a step back from the scene and include the rocky foreground and the other layers beyond.”

