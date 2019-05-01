Photographer: McKayla Bower

Photo taken: April 27, 2019 at Golden Gardens Park in Ballard

Photographer’s description: “When taking a few photos with a friend out at Golden Gardens at sunset, a sailboat came by in front of Mount Olympus. It was a very quick moment as the boat was moving by fast, and I was very excited to have nailed focus and exposure. I took the image on a Canon 800D with a Tamron SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD, taken at ISO 100, 200mm, f/4, 1/1250 sec.”

Critique: “The great golden-hour colors really make this photo of the lone sailboat and surrounding landscape shine. Nice job being ready to get the photo as well as able to frame all the elements together to make it pop.”

