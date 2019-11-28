Photographer: Tim Davis
Photo taken: Nov. 21, 2019
Photographer’s description: “Simply a chilly morning at Saltair Beach Park in Kingston, Kitsap County, when this ‘ghost ship’ made its way out of port, offering this moody, out-of-the-camera opportunity. Taken with a Canon 6D and Tamron lens, 150-600 mm.”
Critique: “Very ghostly indeed! Great time of day to take this photo, with the sun creating a luminous color across the water and fog. My favorite detail: you can see the people working on the boat — and I believe a bird in the distance? Lucky timing! These details really give the photo a human element. It’s hard to critique such a great image. One small detail to be improved upon — try to frame the boat more heavily on the left or right instead of it being slightly off-center. But even that critique is a stretch, as it really is a great capture. I hope you frame it, great job.”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.