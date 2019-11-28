Photographer: Tim Davis

Photo taken: Nov. 21, 2019

Photographer’s description: “Simply a chilly morning at Saltair Beach Park in Kingston, Kitsap County, when this ‘ghost ship’ made its way out of port, offering this moody, out-of-the-camera opportunity. Taken with a Canon 6D and Tamron lens, 150-600 mm.”

Critique: “Very ghostly indeed! Great time of day to take this photo, with the sun creating a luminous color across the water and fog. My favorite detail: you can see the people working on the boat — and I believe a bird in the distance? Lucky timing! These details really give the photo a human element. It’s hard to critique such a great image. One small detail to be improved upon — try to frame the boat more heavily on the left or right instead of it being slightly off-center. But even that critique is a stretch, as it really is a great capture. I hope you frame it, great job.”

