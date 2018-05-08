Seattle Times reader Griffin Brugger captured this nicely lit image of Lake Crescent.

Photographer: Griffin Brugger

Photo taken: April 30, 2018 at Lake Crescent

Photographer’s description: “I was adventuring with my good friend, saw the amazing lighting and used my Canon 7D Mark 1.”

Critique: “Sometimes just being in the right spot at the right time can be the key to getting a great photo. Kudos for adding some perspective to the frame by centering the kayakers in the middle of light coming through the clouds.”

