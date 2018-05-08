Seattle Times reader Griffin Brugger captured this nicely lit image of Lake Crescent.
Photographer: Griffin Brugger
Photo taken: April 30, 2018 at Lake Crescent
Photographer’s description: “I was adventuring with my good friend, saw the amazing lighting and used my Canon 7D Mark 1.”
Critique: “Sometimes just being in the right spot at the right time can be the key to getting a great photo. Kudos for adding some perspective to the frame by centering the kayakers in the middle of light coming through the clouds.”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader's Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year's best and award prizes in December.
