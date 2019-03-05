Seattle Times reader Claudia Cooper snapped this shot of a baby skate fish's underbelly. But those "eyes" aren't what they seem.
Photographer: Claudia Cooper
Photo taken: Feb. 2, 2019 at the Seattle Aquarium
Photographer’s description: “I love visiting the Seattle Aquarium and was intrigued by this week-old baby skate. What look like ‘eyes’ on the underside are actually nostrils! I handheld my Canon 5D Mark III and used a 100 mm macro lens for this image.”
Critique: “What a strange-looking alien like creature. The close-up on the fish brings a sense of humor to the image that pairs well with the out-of-this-world colors of the fish.”
Most Read Life Stories
- How the first day of commercial flights from Paine Field went VIEW
- This Seattle woman trekked 8,000 miles in 8 months to hit a major hiking milestone: The Triple Crown VIEW
- Target has a new line of 'premium' $9.99 wines in Seattle. Are they any good? We asked a sommelier
- Song Phang Kong in Seattle's Chinatown International District electrifies typical Thai dishes with bursts of flavor
- Why you should stop using the word ‘foodie’ — and 21 other awful food terms
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.