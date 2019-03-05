Seattle Times reader Claudia Cooper snapped this shot of a baby skate fish's underbelly. But those "eyes" aren't what they seem.

Photographer: Claudia Cooper

Photo taken: Feb. 2, 2019 at the Seattle Aquarium

Photographer’s description: “I love visiting the Seattle Aquarium and was intrigued by this week-old baby skate. What look like ‘eyes’ on the underside are actually nostrils! I handheld my Canon 5D Mark III and used a 100 mm macro lens for this image.”

Critique: “What a strange-looking alien like creature. The close-up on the fish brings a sense of humor to the image that pairs well with the out-of-this-world colors of the fish.”

