Photographer: Arthur Kuniyuki

Photo taken: Dec. 14, 2019, at Seattle Aquarium.

Photographer’s description: “While waiting for Diving Santa, a visit to the sea otter exhibit found me alone with a happy otter just floating around on its back, in a pool littered with shells from former meals. I think we all need some time occasionally to just escape from life and float around on our back and just relax for a while. Taken with an Olympus OM-D E-M1 with a 14-150mm lens, ISO 1600.”

Critique: “This is a lovely image; nicely composed. The discarded shells add nice contrast and provide a frame for our relaxing hero(ine?). Makes me want to curl up and take a time out from the world as well. The main thing that would make this photo better is if I could see the critter’s face.”

