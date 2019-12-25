Photographer: Arthur Kuniyuki
Photo taken: Dec. 14, 2019, at Seattle Aquarium.
Photographer’s description: “While waiting for Diving Santa, a visit to the sea otter exhibit found me alone with a happy otter just floating around on its back, in a pool littered with shells from former meals. I think we all need some time occasionally to just escape from life and float around on our back and just relax for a while. Taken with an Olympus OM-D E-M1 with a 14-150mm lens, ISO 1600.”
Critique: “This is a lovely image; nicely composed. The discarded shells add nice contrast and provide a frame for our relaxing hero(ine?). Makes me want to curl up and take a time out from the world as well. The main thing that would make this photo better is if I could see the critter’s face.”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.