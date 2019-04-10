Photographer: Elston Hill

Photo taken: April 6, 2019 at the Seattle Spheres

Photographer’s description: “Walking through the Seattle Spheres (Amazon) during the Saturday public visit, this plant jumped out at me with the one leaf back-lit. I used a Canon EOS 1d X with Canon 100mm Macro lens.”

Critique: “You had a great eye to stop and photograph this nicely lit leaf during your visit. The details you get from the backlit leaf combined with the macro lens create a nice center of focus for the image.”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.