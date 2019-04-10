Photographer: Elston Hill
Photo taken: April 6, 2019 at the Seattle Spheres
Photographer’s description: “Walking through the Seattle Spheres (Amazon) during the Saturday public visit, this plant jumped out at me with the one leaf back-lit. I used a Canon EOS 1d X with Canon 100mm Macro lens.”
Critique: “You had a great eye to stop and photograph this nicely lit leaf during your visit. The details you get from the backlit leaf combined with the macro lens create a nice center of focus for the image.”
