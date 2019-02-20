What are "snow feathers"? Seattle Times reader Karyn Zupke coined the term for these unusual ice-crystal structures captured with a macro lens in Bothell's Miner's Corner Park.

Photographer: Karyn Zupke

Photo taken: Feb. 5, 2019 at Miner’s Corner Park in Bothell

Photographer’s description: “I went to the park to take snow pictures, and I found these amazing ice crystal structures in the fields (I’m calling them ‘snow feathers’). I used my Canon 7D Mark II, with my 100mm macro lens.”

Critique: “This week’s photo shows that when we slow down and look at the small details there are photos to be made. The macro really helps capture these sharp details that we would otherwise miss.”

