Seattle Times reader Nick Harrington captured the sunny morning light in this crisp fall scene.
Photographer: Nick Harrington
Photo taken: Oct. 13, 2018 in Enumclaw
Photographer’s description: “This shot was taken on a crisp October morning with a Canon 6D and 70-200 lens. I was on my way back from Mt. Rainier when I spotted these cows grazing in a sunlit field with the mountain behind, and I instantly knew I had to get the shot.”
Critique: “The nice fall scene is a great example of seeing an image. The warm early morning colors pair nicely with the silhouetted cows and their long shadows. The mountain and hazy hills in the background provide a nice contrast to the darker foreground.”
