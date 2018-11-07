Seattle Times reader Nick Harrington captured the sunny morning light in this crisp fall scene.

Photographer: Nick Harrington

Photo taken: Oct. 13, 2018 in Enumclaw

Photographer’s description: “This shot was taken on a crisp October morning with a Canon 6D and 70-200 lens. I was on my way back from Mt. Rainier when I spotted these cows grazing in a sunlit field with the mountain behind, and I instantly knew I had to get the shot.”

Critique: “The nice fall scene is a great example of seeing an image. The warm early morning colors pair nicely with the silhouetted cows and their long shadows. The mountain and hazy hills in the background provide a nice contrast to the darker foreground.”

