Seattle Times reader Gloria Z Nagler waited beside a tree at Matthews Beach to catch this shot of a bald eagle at the moment of takeoff.
Photographer: Gloria Z Nagler
Photo taken: Feb. 2, 2019 at Matthews Beach in Seattle
Photographer’s description: “She’s off! A bald eagle at Matthews Beach this afternoon. Eagles unfortunately aren’t required by law to give notice of takeoff, so I stole up to the tree with my camera and lens glued to my eye, shutter-finger at the ready! Used my Canon 5D Mark IV, 400mm lens.”
Critique: “What really makes this a strong image is the nice sharp detail of the bald eagle taking flight. It is great you were ready for the image and able to capture the scene. Try drawing more attention to the eagle by cropping out part of the bottom and left of the photo.”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
