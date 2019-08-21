Photographer: Mark Hovland

Photo taken: July 8, 2019 near Chesaw, Washington

Photographer’s description: “We were driving the back roads near Chesaw when we saw this old homestead. The lighting and the sky were amazing and my wife wanted a picture. Taken with Olympus E-M10 Mark III camera with an Olympus 9-18mm lens.”

Critique: “What a nice image of this old building that appears to be in the middle of nowhere. The old wooden building is a great contrast to the bright nature scene that you captured. Try out different crops to make the homestead bigger in the frame so we can see all the great details.”

