Photographer: Kathryn Schipper

Photo taken: June 11, 2019, in South Lake Union

Photographer’s description: “I took a walk through South Lake Union and was intrigued by the abstract pattern made by reflections rippling across the building windows. I took this photo with my Nikon D7100.”

Critique: “What a great eye you had when seeing this image. The patterns are mesmerizing and I really enjoyed how tightly you framed the patterns around the edge of the frame. The light really helps make a nice contrast in the patterns that make this image pop.”

