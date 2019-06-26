Photographer: Kathryn Schipper
Photo taken: June 11, 2019, in South Lake Union
Photographer’s description: “I took a walk through South Lake Union and was intrigued by the abstract pattern made by reflections rippling across the building windows. I took this photo with my Nikon D7100.”
Critique: “What a great eye you had when seeing this image. The patterns are mesmerizing and I really enjoyed how tightly you framed the patterns around the edge of the frame. The light really helps make a nice contrast in the patterns that make this image pop.”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader's Lens picks.
