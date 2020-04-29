Photographer: Richard Roschke

Photo taken: March 7, 2020, at Lake Fenwick in Kent

Photographer’s description: “A quiet morning at Lake Fenwick provided me with this photo of a male wood duck. I used a Nikon D500 and Sigma 150-600 mm C lens.”

Critique: “Great image. I love how the sunlight brings out the duck’s glorious coloring, yet he seems to be emerging from some inky, mysterious darkness at the same time. The whole photo brings a sense of an uneasy calm, underscored by the dark, glassy water. I’d like to see more of the background, but without seeing what you started with, I won’t critique the crop. As it is, the strong horizontal crop works well here, since the duck’s wake leads our eye directly to our colorful hero.”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.