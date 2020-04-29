Photographer: Richard Roschke
Photo taken: March 7, 2020, at Lake Fenwick in Kent
Photographer’s description: “A quiet morning at Lake Fenwick provided me with this photo of a male wood duck. I used a Nikon D500 and Sigma 150-600 mm C lens.”
Critique: “Great image. I love how the sunlight brings out the duck’s glorious coloring, yet he seems to be emerging from some inky, mysterious darkness at the same time. The whole photo brings a sense of an uneasy calm, underscored by the dark, glassy water. I’d like to see more of the background, but without seeing what you started with, I won’t critique the crop. As it is, the strong horizontal crop works well here, since the duck’s wake leads our eye directly to our colorful hero.”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.