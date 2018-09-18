Looking out for the details, Seattle Times reader Claudia Cooper captured this shot of a frog resting on a flower petal.

Photographer: Claudia Cooper

Photo taken: Aug. 31, 2018 in Auburn

Photographer’s description: “Photography teaches me to look for details — like this Pacific tree frog at about eye level on a flower petal. I used a tripod and Canon 5D Mark III with 100mm macro lens to capture this moment.”

Critique: “You had a great eye for detail in this photo and a little planning with a macro and tripod really brought this photo together. The composition of the flower and frog along with the great amount of detail on the frog really make this pop.”

