Photographer: Dan Apol

Photo taken: June 29, 2019 near Snoqualmie Pass

Photographer’s description: “A friend lives near Snoqualmie Pass and has many hummingbirds feeding at his deck. He placed a small feeder in his hands and after a minute they became comfortable and started to feed. A 6 light setup exposed the birds at 1/200 sec. at f/16 and allowed for ghosting of the wings.”

Critique: “You did a great job of preparing to capture these quick-moving birds. Not only did you capture the great details of the small creatures, but the ghosting you really lets you feel the movement of the wings. My eye is immediately drawn to the slight overexposure of the hands which is one thing that I would change about this image.”

