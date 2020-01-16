Photographer: Cindy Johnson
Photo taken: Jan. 13, 2020, at Farrel-McWhirter Park in Redmond.
Photographer’s description: “I work for the Redmond parks department at Farrel-McWhirter Park, where we have a public animal farm. I was cleaning stalls when I saw Pat the Chicken — who is a rooster, but has laid an egg twice now (that we know of) — standing in the doorway of the small animal barn.”
Critique: “Pat seems like quite the character. What a fun photo to kick off 2020 for Reader’s Lens. I like how Pat is almost silhouetted in the shot, but that you can still make out some details. It’s a nice contrast with the unblemished, snowy background. A little separation between Pat and the fence would’ve helped make the photo easier to read, but all in all, this shot is fun and interesting.”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader's Lens picks.
