Photographer: Mark Erskine

Photo taken: Sept. 5, 2019 in the Enchantments near Leavenworth

Photographer’s description: “This picture was taken during a recent backpacking trip in the Enchantments. I was relaxing and taking in the magnificent scenery just outside my tent when the sky turned this incredible reddish pink. The sun was setting and clouds were building up on the horizon. It was getting fairly dark, so I needed to slow the shutter way down. Since I didn’t have a tripod, I simply created a rock-pod. The shutter was wide enough to narrow the depth of field, putting the rocks out of focus. Sony DSC-RX100M3. 22mm, ISO 400, 1/50th of sec, f 2.8.”

Critique: “The Enchantments are photographed a lot. But your low angle highlighting the colorful sky drew me into this photo. I appreciate the different layers among the rocks, water and sky created by your narrow depth of field. Great thinking using a rock as a stabilizing surface to let you shoot at a slower shutter speed.”

