Photographer: Yoshiki Nakamura

Photo taken: Sept. 7, 2019 at Kerry Park in the Queen Anne neighborhood

Photographer’s description: “Last evening (September 7), there were intense thunderstorms over the Seattle area. I rushed into Kerry Park to capture the show. I was amazed that there were so many people in the park. I decided to capture the scene with people. I was very lucky to be able to capture those. I was very fortunate to be able to capture the lightning moment. The photo was taken at 50mm, ISO100 8sec at f/10.”

Critique: “This image shows that it was your photo expertise that helped you capture this great scene from the recent storm. Stepping back to get people into the foreground gives a nice sense of a place in this image. The eight-second exposure also allowed you to capture multiple strikes, filling the top of the frame. This is a great example of using your photography knowledge and skills for a job well done.”

