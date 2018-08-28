Pupping season has begun, and Mark Wangerin captured a mother and baby seal in their natural habitat.
Photographer: Mark Wangerin
Photo taken: Aug. 20, 2018 at Constellation Park in West Seattle
Photographer’s description: “Pupping season has begun! The youngster in this photo had been nursing atop a submerged rock, when mom was disturbed by another approaching Harbor Seal. She rearranged herself and popped up. Smoky and dead-calm conditions help set the feel. Taken with Nikon D 7100 and Tamron 150-600mm lens. “
Critique: “Good job on waiting for the perfect moment to make this cute photo of the seal pup and mom. Having a nice clean background really helps bring attention to the subject. My only critique is that I wish the seals were sharper.”
