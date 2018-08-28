Pupping season has begun, and Mark Wangerin captured a mother and baby seal in their natural habitat.

Photographer: Mark Wangerin

Photo taken: Aug. 20, 2018 at Constellation Park in West Seattle

Photographer’s description: “Pupping season has begun! The youngster in this photo had been nursing atop a submerged rock, when mom was disturbed by another approaching Harbor Seal. She rearranged herself and popped up. Smoky and dead-calm conditions help set the feel. Taken with Nikon D 7100 and Tamron 150-600mm lens. “

Critique: “Good job on waiting for the perfect moment to make this cute photo of the seal pup and mom. Having a nice clean background really helps bring attention to the subject. My only critique is that I wish the seals were sharper.”

SEPTEMBER PHOTO CONTEST: ‘Autumn Harvest’

For our upcoming reader-photo contest, we’re looking for your best photo featuring vegetables. Got a great pumpkin or elegant rhubarb in your yard? Send us your best recent “Autumn Harvest” photo, and we’ll choose a favorite to spotlight in The Seattle Times’ Reader’s Lens feature. One winner will receive a $100 gift card to Molbak’s Garden + Home. Submit by the end of the day Sunday, Sept. 30, to seattletimes.com/submit-photos.

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.