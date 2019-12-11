Photographer: Brad Coffin
Photo taken: Nov. 11, 2019, at Fir Island Farm/Hayton Reserve in the Skagit Flats, outside Conway in Skagit County.
Photographer’s description: “Skagit Valley snow geese lift off with Mount Rainier in the background. Shot with a Lumix G-9 with a 100-400. Shot at 1/2000 at f/6.3, ISO 200 and 100 mm.”
Critique: “This is a really dynamic image that’s full of details. I particularly love the stand-alone bird near the mountain — a great capture. I would think about cleaning up the edges, especially in the lower left corner, and about cropping the image in while still making the birds take up three-quarters of the image. My eye is drawn to the mountain and the solo bird — let’s make them jump out a bit! You have a great eye, keep shooting.”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader's Lens picks.
