Photographer: Robert Edmondson
Photo taken: May 18, 2020, in West Seattle
Photographer’s description: “Sea lions napping near Alki. Taken with a DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone.”
Critique: “The sea lions almost look like they’ve pulled a fast one on the world, having found such a lovely place to lounge. The one in the middle could almost be smiling. Neat picture; nicely framed with the skyline in the background. This is one of those photos that you can almost hear and smell as well, and it’s so very ‘Seattle’ — thanks for submitting.”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.