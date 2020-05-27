Photographer: Robert Edmondson

Photo taken: May 18, 2020, in West Seattle

Photographer’s description: “Sea lions napping near Alki. Taken with a DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone.”

Critique: “The sea lions almost look like they’ve pulled a fast one on the world, having found such a lovely place to lounge. The one in the middle could almost be smiling. Neat picture; nicely framed with the skyline in the background. This is one of those photos that you can almost hear and smell as well, and it’s so very ‘Seattle’ — thanks for submitting.”

