In 2018, wilderness rangers buried more than 400 piles of human waste found scattered throughout the Enchantments near Leavenworth, normally one of the loveliest wilderness destinations in all of Washington. Social media, too, is contributing to similar damage — from Instagram influencers trampling wildflowers to off-trail shenanigans. Have you seen the aftermath of these behaviors in the wild? Send us photographic evidence, and your photos may be used in an upcoming story on violations of leave-no-trace ethics.

Please do not send photos of hikers behaving badly, but visual evidence of it — think: unsanctioned cairns, initials carved into old-growth Douglas firs, DIY switchbacks. Send your photos to travel@seattletimes.com.