FRIDAY HARBOR — Along San Juan Valley Road, one of the main throughways connecting the tourist-friendly port town of Friday Harbor to the rest of San Juan Island, two scenes are unmissable: a sprawling ocean of grass, dotted with grazing animals and hundred-year-old barns — and dozens of handmade signs, on wooden fences and in dusty driveways, that read, “No Trail.”

The signs protest San Juan County’s plans, announced last winter, to build a 10-foot-wide, 3-mile-long paved trail that will parallel the narrow road. When the project is completed, non-vehicle travelers will be able to reach the island’s interior using the multiuse path, which will begin south of the Friday Harbor town center and terminate at Zylstra Lake Preserve, a popular expanse of trails west of town.

While trail advocates support a safer route between town and the natural area, the plan has rankled farmers here, who fear an influx of hikers, bikers and tourists at their doorsteps.

The debate is a microcosm of tensions on the beloved, bustling, changing island in the Salish Sea — where a dispute involving foxes and photographers has pitted residents against perceived outsiders — and around ever-growing Washington, where stakeholders of natural areas are balancing heightened demand for recreation with the preservation of the Evergreen State’s precious outdoor spaces.

“There’s already a lot of people who bike out here anyway — it’s just that they’re biking on a county road with no median, no separation from cars — not all that safe,” said U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, who made a celebratory visit to the site in January after securing $5.28 million for the trail in this year’s omnibus spending package.

As the county solicits input from the community, some residents have vocally opposed the trail, fearing they’ll be priced off an island that is becoming more and more accommodating to tourism — while others tout the project as a necessary transportation safety measure for a rapidly growing population.

Planning the route

For years, islanders have lobbied to make roads safer for cyclists and the cars swerving to avoid them. The idea was first proposed in 2005, after a county survey showed 82% of responding households wanted more recreational trails. A potential path to Zylstra Lake Preserve resurfaced in 2016, and the Town of Friday Harbor and San Juan County approved resolutions supporting this project in April 2021.

The county is currently developing the trail route in the “preliminary project scoping” phase of the project; public feedback can be submitted at engage.sanjuancountywa.gov.

Building the trail will require the county to purchase easements from 30 landowners along the route. While county government could use its right to eminent domain to purchase the land without owners’ consent, Grant Carlton, the project’s leader and a management analyst for the county public works department, said his team will instead work to develop partnerships with current landowners.

Meanwhile, the farmers, taken aback by the public announcement, are outraged. Some learned about it in the local newspaper.

“I’ve never seen that many grown men cry,” said Adam Eltinge, who lives on San Juan Valley Road. His family is one of five that have been farming this land for generations, settling on the island in 1862. “[It was] one of the ultimate slaps in the face.”

The property owners have voiced their concerns: trespassing, disturbing livestock, noise, increased taxes, litter, general disruption of their ways of life. But there’s a deeper conflict here, between the long-standing San Juan farm families and a county they feel is abandoning them.

“The problem we have is that they don’t understand,” said Rex Guard, a fifth-generation cattle and sheep farmer at Lazy G Ranch. He claims the county government is ignoring the needs of farmers in favor of larger revenue opportunities.

Trading a parcel of farmland for recreation represents a fundamental misunderstanding of the land’s value to farmers, they say. Sarah Pope, a sheep farmer and head of the San Juan Islands Food Hub, an online source for residents to purchase locally produced food, said trail plans are being drawn as farmers are “already fighting an uphill battle trying to exist.” The move is the latest in “a long history of farmers being under-regarded by the county leadership,” she said.

Facing pushback from landowners and others in opposition, the county is conducting a public comment period in the coming months, and will develop more options for the exact location of the trail. “Landowner considerations are a huge, robust public engagement process,” Carlton said. “The public will have ample opportunity to make their voices heard.”

Changing landscapes

Like many other picturesque natural places across the state and nation, San Juan Island is continuing to navigate swift changes to its demographics, population and culture.

Since 1970, the county’s population has swelled from under 4,000 to nearly 19,000. A vibrant industrial economy, supported by blue-collar workers who farmed, fished and mined limestone, has contracted, and in recent years, the San Juans have attracted many more remote workers with deep pockets. Skyrocketing home prices have created an affordable housing crisis that largely affects the working class here, and San Juan County now has the highest income inequality rate in the state, per the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey — ahead of King County.

Socioeconomic changes have farmers questioning their place in the San Juans. With the islands importing more than 95% of their food, per a 2022 Community Food Assessment by the San Juan County Food System Team, farming no longer drives the economy. These farmers feel they are valued for the aesthetic they cultivate, but not the daily work of creating and sustaining a local food source.

To other residents, resistance to the trail amounts to futile opposition to inevitable change.

Recent surveys by the county have demonstrated broad support for the trail from a population eager for more recreational opportunities, Carlton said. Holly Davis Borrero, a San Juan Island resident since 2008, said it’s “important to bring ourselves into the modern era.” A trail that offers travelers an intimate view of active farming may even help protect these lands, she added.

“The way that we develop conservation-minded people is to bring access to those people,” she said.

On the horizon

But giving up a little may lead to losing a lot, the farmers fear.

“We can look at Nantucket and see what’s coming,” Guard said.

With roughly 100,000 summer visitors hungry to explore trails and beaches, the Massachusetts island has been transformed. There’s been a mass exodus of the agrarian working class — just 20 farms remain where there once were 100. The average housing price has soared over $4 million, per a January report in the Nantucket Current.

It’s a familiar story in the West: From Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to Bozeman, Montana, and Washington’s Methow Valley, rural areas that once primarily supported farmers, workers, ranchers and homesteaders have given way to deep-pocketed investors, tourists and outdoor enthusiasts.

Often, farmers’ careful stewardship of these lands draws the outsiders in — which, in turn, pushes farmers out. On San Juan Island, many hope, the outcome can change.

San Juan Islands residents may be the difference. Conservation efforts on the islands have been effective, with over 23,000 acres of land preserved in perpetuity by two major conservation organizations in the county: the San Juan County Conservation Land Bank and San Juan Preservation Trust. Much of this land once belonged to landowners, who donated it so it would remain protected. Zylstra Lake Preserve was one of those efforts; in 2015, it was purchased by the Land Bank.

While the trail continues to inspire heated debate and some anxiety among nearby farmers, many residents welcome the discussion, saying it’s indicative of a place that cares deeply about its future.

“Let’s find some paths forward,” said Aileen Howe, whose family has been on the island since the 1980s. “Maybe it’s not this path, but let’s keep the conversation going.”