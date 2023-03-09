Imagine you’re trekking through the Cascades on a bluebird day this spring or summer. You reach a beautiful alpine lake, enjoy the view and pull out a boat.

The packraft is an inflatable boat that can fold down to the size of a shoebox. Packrafts weigh roughly 2 to 5 pounds, depending on the model, making it possible to carry a boat into the wilderness to run rivers, paddle lakes and ford streams on your next hike or camping trip.

The author of a 2022 title from Mountaineers Books argues the lightweight backcountry boat is a game-changer for the outdoors.

Luc Mehl wrote “The Packraft Handbook,” a comprehensive guide on packrafting. His book covers the equipment needed to get started, instructions on how to navigate rivers and open water, rescue techniques, information on planning packrafting trips and more.

These portable boats can go most anywhere, from family-friendly lakes to Class V rapids. Mehl helped break down how to get rowing.

Gearing up and getting started

The upfront cost to get started packrafting is steep, but Mehl argues the ability to paddle a boat almost anywhere makes it worth the investment.

A packraft from Alpacka Rafts, a Colorado-based packraft manufacturer recommended for courses administered by The Mountaineers, costs a pretty penny: $775 for the 3.8-pound Scout model, designed for mountain lakes and rivers. More heavyweight options cost four figures, with the swankiest model north of $2,000.

You won’t need all the bells and whistles for a float on Lake Union. But to take a class with The Mountaineers, you’ll need a packraft, a paddle, a personal flotation device, helmet, footwear, a drysuit and more.

The Seattle-based Mountaineers founded a packrafting committee last year to teach packrafting courses and lead trips. Their basic whitewater packrafting course, which teaches Mehl’s guide, is a beginner-friendly intro to the skills and gear needed to safely paddle Class II rivers.

This April’s program is at capacity (with a waitlist); it consists of three field trips and two river lectures at the Seattle Program Center at Magnuson Park. Field trips get students paddling on the Snoqualmie River, the Green River near Black Diamond and the Middle Fork Snoqualmie outside North Bend. First-timers can get comfortable and learn from pros on safe but swift rivers with a bit of whitewater.

And the Swiftwater Safety Institute, an international organization that teaches technical safety in river-rescue situations, has a handful of packrafting clinics in North Bend next month, too.

Kayak vs. packraft

Kayaks, typically plastic, are cumbersome and heavy, and most require a roof rack to transport. Packrafts are typically made out of fabric, often durable nylon materials. They can be inflated by human lungs, an inflation bag or an electric pump, and can fit in a backpack, a suitcase or your trunk.

Otherwise, much of the disciplines are the same: Packrafters use the same paddles as kayakers, though you may go with a four-piece paddle over a two-piece for ease of packing and transport.

There are different packraft designs for various specialties, from super-stable flat-water boats and ultralight vessels to whitewater-ready units and packrafts big enough for multiple people.

The beauty of the packraft is its many uses, Mehl said. From families looking to float on Lake Washington on a calm day to whitewater enthusiasts hunting rapids, you can find a packraft capable for most any aquatic medium.

“There’s so many uses for them that they really can be for anyone,” Mehl said. “Packrafting can include a family and dogs in a pond or Class V water.”

Safety tips

Of course, it’s best to start with the basics, even before taking a guided class. A placid day on the lake should be your first packrafting experience. And still then, respect the water and always wear a life jacket: Recreators die every summer in Washington waters, which can induce hypothermia in minutes.

Mehl emphasized the importance of learning how to self-rescue and to practice flipping the boat in a safe body of water, before taking it into a more dangerous situation.

Packrafts are stable but can be difficult to flip right-side up if capsized. Unlike a kayak, which can feel tipsy even on flat water, but can be corrected at the last second to avoid capsizing, a packraft feels stable but is very unforgiving if you get yourself in a sticky situation.

For Mehl, though you can take a packraft anywhere there is water, a packraft feels especially valuable in water that would be impossible to reach with a kayak. Alpine lakes in the Olympics or the Cascades open up to packrafters for exploration.

Mehl started packrafting to get farther into the wilderness. He wanted to find places with a packraft that otherwise would have been unreachable.

“So much of the world is water,” Mehl said. “It opens up this huge amount of land and earth that we get to visit if you can get there on the water.”