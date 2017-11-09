Winds carried snow off peaks Wednesday night; forecast is for more accumulation next week.

That loud thunk you heard was the hopes of Seattle-area skiers being dashed.

This weekend’s anticipated opening of Crystal Mountain ski area isn’t going to happen, the resort announced Thursday. Not enough snow accumulated in recent days.

“We know this comes as a disappointment, we’re bummed too,” said an announcement on the ski area’s website. “We came up short and did not get the snow we needed to open this weekend. The wind picked up last night and blew snow off the upper slopes and we didn’t get enough snow out of this storm.”

The resort near Mount Rainier accumulated 10 to 20 inches of snow in last weekend’s early-wintry storm, and announced a likely opening this Friday based on weather forecasts that called for as much as 20 more inches by Friday.

Another six to 12 inches was needed for an “early season” opening — meaning watch for rocks and use your old skis. But it wasn’t to be.

“The snow will settle over the next few days making a nice base and we’ll just need another 6-12 inches to get going,” said the latest announcement. “The forecast is calling for more snow early next week so there’s a really good chance we’ll be open by next Friday, Nov. 17th! Keep doing your dances and stay tuned.”