Get your hiking gear ready, as North Cascades Highway is set to reopen for the season on Tuesday at 10 a.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Highway 20 between milepost 134 at Ross Dam Trailhead and milepost 171 at the Silver Star Gate had closed for the season in mid-November. The road typically closes in the winter due to significant snowfall.

In the past few years, the highway had usually reopened in May. But the road reopened in mid-April last year.

WSDOT is reminding travelers that most U.S. Forest Service and North Cascades National Park facilities along the road remain closed. Also, there is no cell service through the mountain passes, WSDOT said.

Materials from The Seattle Times archives were used in this report.