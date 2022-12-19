By
Washington State Parks has opened a new Sno-Park at Annette Lake along Interstate 90, near the Summit at Snoqualmie.

Sno-Parks are designated trailheads that are plowed and maintained during the snowy season with amenities like portable bathrooms. Many offer access to trails for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.

The Annette Lake Sno-Park has access to ungroomed marked trails for snowshoeing and backcountry skiing, with room for over 40 vehicles. There is also a toilet and winter kiosk information board at the location.

To get there, take exit 47 off I-90, turn right on NF 55 road and then turn left on Asahel Curtis. Continue 0.4 miles to the parking area.

Last winter, Washington State Parks opened three temporary Sno-Parks — Easton Reload, 29 Pines and the Cle Elum River Campground — along I-90 to accommodate a surge of visitors. Washington has around 130 Sno-Parks with around 70 located in the Cascades.

A Sno-Park permit is required to park at this location through March 31 and can be purchased online by visiting st.news/snopermit, or through certain retailers.

Looking for more outdoor wintry adventures? Check out The Seattle Times winter guide by visiting st.news/winterguide.

