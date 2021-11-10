A new 2.5-mile trail opened Wednesday near Newcastle Beach Park in Bellevue, connecting three waterfront parks in King County.

Cyclists and pedestrians walked the paved trail, located along the eastern shoreline of Lake Washington, on a sunny day following Tuesday’s heavy downpours, high winds and hail.

The trail, which connects Bellevue and Renton, is the newest segment of the emerging Eastrail trail system which will ultimately become 42 miles of uninterrupted trail connecting Renton to Redmond and Snohomish County.

Spanning 20 feet across, including gravel shoulders and a 12-foot center path, it is the widest trail in King County’s Leafline Trails and has connections to Kenny Dale Beach Park and Gene Coulon Beach Park.

(1/3) The #Eastrail just got longer! 🏃‍♀️ A new 2.5 mile stretch near Newcastle Beach Park is now open. This section of #trail is the widest in #KingCounty so far & provides paved access to not 1, not 2, but 3 waterfront #parks! ⛵ pic.twitter.com/HgjxvB8sax — King County Parks 🌲 (@kingcountyparks) November 10, 2021

The north entrance is at 118th Avenue Southeast and Coal Creek Parkway Southeast in Bellevue. The trail continues south to Ripley Lane North, near the Virginia Mason Athletics Center where the Seahawks train in Renton, and continues 1.5 miles south on an existing gravel path.

The Washington State Department of Transportation helped complete the section of the trail with King County Parks as part of the Interstate-405 Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes project.

An Eastrail section to the north, which will include a new bridge over I-405, is slated to open in 2024, according to King County Parks.