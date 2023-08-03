In honor of the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, national parks will offer free admission Friday.

That includes Washington’s three big ones: North Cascades National Park, Olympic National Park and Mount Rainier National Park.

There are two more free entrance days at national parks this year: National Public Lands Day on Sept. 23 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

“National parks are really amazing places and we want everyone to experience them,” National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said online. “The entrance fee-free days encourage people to discover the beauty, history and inspiration awaiting them in more than 400 national parks throughout the country.”