Here’s a ray of happy news for stir-crazy Washingtonians amid the coronavirus gloom: more than 100 state parks will re-open Tuesday for daytime use.

Gov. Jay Inslee had announced earlier this week some parks would open again as part of a phased-in relaxing of outdoor recreation restrictions imposed by his emergency coronavirus stay-home order. The state parks, along with other public lands and water-access points have been closed since late March.

On Saturday, Washington State Parks revealed the list of which parks will be open. The roster includes popular hiking, fishing and boating destinations, such as Deception Pass, Lake Wenatchee and Fort Worden.

However, the parks system is delaying the re-opening of some spaces beyond May 5, including ocean beach parks and those along the Columbia River Gorge. In a news release, the agency said it is working with local communities, resource agencies and the state of Oregon to decide an appropriate time for reopening those areas.

In addition, State Parks will limit parking capacity at some urban parks, such as Lake Sammamish, Saint Edward and Dash Point, to discourage overcrowding.

The re-opening is for daytime only, with no overnight camping allowed. The parks agency is also asking people to only visit parks close to home, to check the status of parks or trail heads before trying to visit, and to come prepared with hand-washing supplies.

Here’s the full list of state parks and properties that will re-open Tuesday:

Alta Lake

Battle Ground Lake

Bay View

Belfair

Birch Bay

Blake Island

Blind Island

Bottle Beach

Bridgeport

Bridle Trails

Brooks Memorial

Cama Beach

Camano Island

Centennial Trail

Clark Island

Columbia Plateau Trail

Conconully

Curlew Lake

Cutts Island

Dash Point (reduced capacity)

Deception Pass

Doe Island

Dosewallips

Eagle Island

Federation Forest

Fields Spring

Flaming Geyser

Fort Casey

Fort Ebey

Fort Flagler

Fort Townsend

Fort Worden

Ginkgo Petrified Forest

Goldendale Observatory

Griffiths-Priday

Hope Island – Mason

Hope Island – Skagit

Ike Kinswa

Illahee

Jackson House

James Island

Jarrell Cove

Joemma Beach

Jones Island

Joseph Whidbey

Kanaskat-Palmer

Kinney Point

Kitsap Memorial

Kopachuck

Lake Chelan

Lake Easton

Lake Sammamish (reduced capacity)

Lake Sylvia

Lake Wenatchee

Larrabee

Leadbetter Point

Lewis & Clark

Lewis & Clark Trail

Lime Kiln Point

Lincoln Rock

Lyons Ferry

Manchester

Matia Island

McMicken Island

Millersylvania

Moran

Mount Pilchuck

Mount Spokane

Mystery Bay

Nine Mile Recreation Area

Nolte

Obstruction Pass

Olallie

Olmstead Place

Pacific Pines

Palouse Falls

Palouse to Cascades

Paradise Point

Patos Island

Peace Arch

Pearrygin Lake

Penrose Point

Peshastin Pinnacles

Posey Island

Potholes

Potlatch

Rainbow Falls

Rasar

Reed Island

Riverside

Rockport

Sacajawea

Saddlebag Island

Saint Edward (reduced capacity)

Saltwater

Scenic Beach

Schafer

Seaquest

Sequim Bay

Shine Tidelands

Skagit Island

South Whidbey

Spencer Spit

Squak Mountain

Squilchuck

Steamboat Rock

Steptoe Battlefield

Steptoe Butte

Stuart Island

Sucia Island

Sun Lakes-Dry Falls

Tolmie

Triton Cove

Turn Island

Twanoh

Twenty-Five Mile Creek

Wallace Falls

Wanapum Recreation Area

Wenatchee Confluence

Willapa Hills Trail

Yakima Sportsman