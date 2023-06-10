A California man who was overdue to return for three days after embarking on a 40-mile solo backpacking trip in Olympic National Park got out of the park Saturday with the help of other hikers, according to the National Park Service.

Hunter Fraser, 44, hiked out through the Dosewallips River Trail. The other hikers then drove him to Quilcene, where his family and medical responders met him.

Fraser was supposed to be back in Seattle on June 7, and he was reported overdue by a family member. About 90 search and rescue personnel conducted an extensive search starting from Deer Ridge Trail, where Fraser’s vehicle was parked.