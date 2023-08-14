Positively PNW

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Nerves and excitement lingered in the air like the dust kicked up under rodeo horse Pistol’s hooves. That Monday in early July, dozens of kids with special needs lined up to try mounting horses like Pistol. For many, it was their first time being up close to a horse, let alone setting foot inside a rodeo arena. With help from volunteers and encouragement from their parents standing nearby, many of the kids eventually sat comfortably in their saddles and took a walk inside the Sedro-Woolley Rodeo Grounds.

That’s exactly what Ann-Erica Whitemarsh was hoping to accomplish when she started Rascal Rodeo, a nonprofit that travels around the Northwest bringing the experience of adaptive rodeo to kids with special needs who live in different communities.

Rascal Rodeo will be moving through Washington state over the next few weeks, with stops in Lynden (Aug. 15), Kennewick (Aug. 26) Walla Walla (Sept. 2), Othello (Sept. 15) and Spanaway (Sept. 17) coming up.

While the sport of rodeo generally conjures up images of athletes riding bulls and lassoing animals, Whitemarsh’s Rascal Rodeo is all about adapting that experience for kids with special needs.

The arena at a Rascal Rodeo event is typically split into two sides. One area is for horseback riding, and that station is equipped with a step-platform for participants to get on a horse and walk around part of the arena with help from volunteers. The adjacent half is filled with multiple activity stations where participants can lasso plastic “bulls” with pre-tied ropes, learn the technique needed to milk cows, race on toy broomstick horses against volunteers and take a “bull” ride on a saddle mounted on a barrel.

Paul Hannem, whose daughter has been diagnosed with autism, drove a half-hour from Mount Vernon to Sedro-Woolley because he wanted her to experience the rodeo activities.

“She really enjoyed her first horse ride,” Hannem said. “I’m glad that kids have opportunities to come out and experience stuff that they might not ever be able to.”

Growing up, Whitemarsh participated in rodeo and was named Pasco’s rodeo queen at age 17. Her father had helped to bring the Special Olympics to the Tri-Cities in the 1970s and raised her to always be supportive of and caring for people with special needs. Whitemarsh says she always wanted to be a cowgirl growing up, and so, she decided to try to find a way to help kids with special needs live out their own rodeo dreams.

“I just wanted [to give] the opportunity to the people who are usually told ‘no,’ to come and become cowboys and cowgirls,” she said, adding that it’s a pretty special experience for many of these kids to get to ride a horse or interact with farm animals up close.

The first edition of Rascal Rodeo started out as the product of a high school project Whitemarsh put together in 2001. It included many of the same activity stations you will find at a Rascal Rodeo event today, but was smaller, less organized and held at the Pasco rodeo grounds. The event was a success, but Whitemarsh never thought to turn it into a full-time endeavor until almost a decade later.

In 2010, after being laid off from three jobs in four years, Whitemarsh decided to pursue what she now sees as her “God-given calling” and turn her high school project concept into the focus of a nonprofit organization that travels the Pacific Northwest to help people with special needs.

Of course, when Rascal Rodeo first started out, it wasn’t an easy task to gain exposure, Whitemarsh said.

“It was hard to get the word out [early],” she said. “When people hear ‘rodeo for people with special needs’ they wouldn’t believe it. But it’s an adaptive event for them to accomplish the different activities.”

Today, Rascal Rodeo is an hour-long event in which participants of all ages and abilities can experience specialized rodeo activities at a local city arena.

“The parents or care providers [say] they haven’t seen their child of any age have so much fun,” Whitemarsh said. “We’ve had three [participants] say their first words ever after coming and riding horses with us.

“It’s for them to experience the western way of life. But it’s also therapeutic for them.”

Rascal Rodeo began with four locations in Washington, but has since expanded to include 20 stops in six states — Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Utah, Nevada and Wyoming. At each stop, Whitemarsh relies heavily on sponsorships and local volunteers to help pull off the event.

“They’re priceless, we couldn’t do it without them,” she said.

Chad and Charley Anderson and their son all volunteered at the Rascal Rodeo event in Sedro-Woolley.

“I think it’s really impressive how [Whitemarsh] took a high school project and turned it into something that’s multi-state and multi-county,” Chad Anderson said. “It’s reaching out to so many, not just in one area. … Working with her, you can see her dedication to this program.”

Whitemarsh believes that everyone should have the chance to experience an event like this, and not only for those who are involved. She hopes to help others around the country create their own versions of adaptive rodeos to help spread the idea. She wants to someday see Rascal Rodeo become a household name, and she hopes to help connect and teach other people or organizations around the country who might be interested in starting up an adaptive rodeo program in their communities.