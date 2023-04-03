On a recent overcast day in Olympia, comedian and avid fisherman Sam Miller was rigging his gear on a bridge, sweat beading on his brow as he tied knots and prepared to heave his heavy tackle into the water.

But it wasn’t salmon or steelhead he was after. Miller counts himself among Western Washington’s magnet fishers — the community that pursues this New Age hobby, which involves dropping a powerful magnet tied to heavy-duty ropes into a body of water with the purpose of pulling out metal objects. It’s an aquatic treasure hunt of sorts.

“When you’re magnet fishing and you get a good hit, the vibration will go up the piling, and then you start pulling and you feel it come off the bottom, and then you are thinking, ‘How heavy is this?’ ” Miller said. “Of every object in the universe, you are thinking, ‘What object is this?’ ”

Deep-sea fishing, trolling, mooching, casting and fly-fishing are fishing disciplines ingrained in the ethos of the Pacific Northwest, with skills passed down through generations. Magnet fishing may not have the same heritage, but many find the sport just as effective for blowing off steam. For others, magnet fishing has a deeper purpose: It’s a way to keep waterways clean while finding magical hunks of metal.

Here’s what you need to know about magnet fishing in Washington.

Advertising

Tools of the sport

The internet is often where magnet fishers discover the sport.

Miller learned about magnet fishing thanks to the YouTube algorithm. Chris Hagel, president of the Puget Found Magnet Fishing group on Facebook, connects with people around the world who are passionate about magnet fishing.

To get started, he recommends searching for “magnet fishing” via online retailers like Amazon. You’ll want weights with “pull power” of at least 200 pounds, though more serious magnet fishers will want to edge closer to 1,000 pounds. The strongest fishing magnets “hook” objects that weigh up to 3,000 pounds.

You’ll need a durable rope, like a marine rope, and work or rubber gloves to protect your hands. These items can be found at any marine supply store; there are many in Seattle, such as Fisheries Supply in Fremont or LFS Marine Supplies in Ballard. Of course, the internet is an option for these items, too.

Looking for a one-stop purchase? A popular starter kit on Amazon is the FINDMAG Premium Magnet Fishing Kit, which goes for $49.99.

More serious magnet fishers use a grappling hook to help pull their loot from the water, while some use winches attached to a vehicle or a nearby structure when they land something large. Don’t worry about going heavy duty when you start out, though.

Advertising

One of the keys to enjoying magnet fishing is to focus on safety.

Some metallic objects that come up from the water are rusty, sharp and dangerous. Always examine an object removed from the water before picking it up. In addition to using safety gloves, some magnet fishers use eye protection, and having your tetanus shot up to date is a good idea.

Magnet fishing around Seattle

You can drop a magnet just about anywhere there is water.

Popular magnet fishing locations include bridges, docks and piers; it’s easier to pull large objects out of the water when you’re still, as opposed to operating in swift moving water or on a rocking boat.

A relatively new sport, magnet fishing is legal and largely unregulated in Washington, though it is essential to follow common practices that any fisher would use: Don’t magnet fish on private property, respect other fishermen (those fishing for live fish), and defer to local laws and regulations.

Some magnet fishing hot spots in Seattle include the Duwamish River, under the Ship Canal Bridge and all along the Lake Washington Ship Canal, where you’ll find lots of metallic debris. Check out magnetfishingtips.com for a full guide to magnet fishing in Washington.

Advertising

The magnet fishing community

Hagel’s Puget Found Magnet Fishing group is connected with other committed groups from around the world. They share stories of unique finds, compare fishing techniques and talk strategy. YouTube is a great resource for magnet fishers, experts attest; there are many channels dedicated to magnet fishing in which enthusiasts share tips and tricks for getting started.

What registers as a good find?

The H2O Magnet Fishing and Environmental Restoration Project group in Spokane once unearthed a caboose that was involved in the Great Spokane Fire of 1889, while fellow fishers in the United Kingdom have found grenades from World War II.

For Hagel and his posse of magnet fishing friends around Puget Sound and beyond, the activity is also a way to make a positive environmental impact.

“We want to clean up waters so the waters are clean for the next generation,” Hagel said.

They find some valuable items, like coins or jewelry, which Hagel says the group sells, donating the money to local charities and hospitals.

“We don’t want the money for it, we want to show the community that we care,” he said.

Sponsored

Of course, most finds are not necessarily valuable; one Seattleite’s trash is not always a magnet fisher’s treasure. Local anglers have found scooters, tools, knives, railroad ties, shopping carts and much more.

For Miller, magnet fishing is a way to disconnect from the world and lose himself in an activity that helps him live in the moment. His strangest magnet fishing experience was connecting to a wheelchair, which left him wondering how it got there and why.

“Magnet fishing is something I love,” Miller said. “There’s something inherently beautiful when you can get a ton of pleasure from something that is stupid.”